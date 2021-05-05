Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach assigned a Buy rating to Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN) yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 42.3% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arvinas Holding Company with a $118.71 average price target, representing a 71.3% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Arvinas Holding Company’s market cap is currently $3.43B and has a P/E ratio of -22.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARVN in relation to earlier this year.

Arvinas, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110 and ARV-471. The company was founded in February 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.