Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Addus Homecare (ADUS)

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Addus Homecare (ADUS), with a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 64.9% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and HCA Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Addus Homecare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $95.25, a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Addus Homecare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $170 million and net profit of $4.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $138 million and had a net profit of $3.63 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled. The Hospice segment includes physical, emotional, and spiritual care for people who are terminally ill as well as for their families. The Home Health segment offers services that are primarily medical in nature to individuals who may require assistance during an illness or after surgery, and include skilled nursing and physical, occupational and speech therapy. The company was founded on July 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.