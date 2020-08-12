Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to 8X8 (EGHT)

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to 8X8 (EGHT), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 74.1% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 8X8 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.45, representing a 26.6% upside. In a report issued on July 31, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on 8X8’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $122 million and GAAP net loss of $41.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $96.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $34.27 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EGHT in relation to earlier this year.

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. Its solutions include industry and business solutions for collections, education, government healthcare, high tech, insurance, call center, call center software, network optimization, and international calls. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.