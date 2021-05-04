Oppenheimer Believes Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH), with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $173.66, close to its 52-week high of $180.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 59.8% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Organogenesis Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.50.

The company has a one-year high of $180.36 and a one-year low of $108.78. Currently, Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an average volume of 1.14M.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is a musculoskeletal healthcare company. The company engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing orthopedic reconstructive products; biologics, sports medicine, extremities and trauma products; spine, dental implants, bone healing, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; and related surgical products.