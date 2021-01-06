Oppenheimer Believes Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Wyndham Destinations (WYND), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.00, close to its 52-week high of $53.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 57.2% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wyndham Destinations is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.00, representing a 0.3% upside. In a report issued on December 23, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wyndham Destinations’ market cap is currently $3.85B and has a P/E ratio of -39.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.84.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. provides vacation property ownership, exchange and rental services. The company segments include Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange (formerly, Exchange & Rentals). The Vacation Ownership segment includes vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, provide consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, and provide property management services at resorts. The Vacation Exchange segment includes Fee-for-Service business that provides stable revenue streams and produces strong cash flow. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.