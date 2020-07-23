Oppenheimer Believes WW Grainger (GWW) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to WW Grainger (GWW), with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $330.31, close to its 52-week high of $346.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 58.4% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Generac Holdings, and Acuity Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WW Grainger is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $315.80, which is a -6.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

WW Grainger’s market cap is currently $18.12B and has a P/E ratio of 24.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives. The Canada segment provides a combination of product breadth, local availability, speed of delivery, detailed product information and competitively priced products and services. The company was founded by William Wallace Grainger in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.