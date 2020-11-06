Oppenheimer Believes WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.67, close to its 52-week high of $19.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 59.7% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings with a $21.57 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.79 and a one-year low of $7.45. Currently, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings has an average volume of 1.6M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.