Oppenheimer Believes WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.73, close to its 52-week high of $28.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 62.9% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Stericycle, and H&R Block.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.71.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings’ market cap is currently $6.1B and has a P/E ratio of 123.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.