Oppenheimer Believes WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Buy rating to WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC) yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.60, close to its 52-week high of $30.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 67.9% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Stericycle.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.75, representing a 4.5% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings’ market cap is currently $6.82B and has a P/E ratio of 77.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WSC in relation to earlier this year.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.