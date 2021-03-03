Oppenheimer Believes WhiteHorse (WHF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on WhiteHorse (WHF), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.79, close to its 52-week high of $14.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 68.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Solar Senior Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WhiteHorse with a $16.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.87 and a one-year low of $5.51. Currently, WhiteHorse has an average volume of 72.25K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate. It focuses principally on originating senior secured loans to lower middle market companies. The company was founded on December 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.