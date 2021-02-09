Oppenheimer Believes Wesco International (WCC) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Buy rating to Wesco International (WCC) today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.33, close to its 52-week high of $89.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 66.1% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Generac Holdings, and Acuity Brands.

Wesco International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.50.

Based on Wesco International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.14 billion and net profit of $80.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.15 billion and had a net profit of $64.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

WESCO International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.