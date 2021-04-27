Oppenheimer Believes Waste Management (WM) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Waste Management (WM) today and set a price target of $146.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $133.93, close to its 52-week high of $136.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 66.3% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Johnson Controls, Dana Holding, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Waste Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $134.30, representing a -0.5% downside. In a report issued on April 12, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $144.00 price target.

Waste Management’s market cap is currently $56.52B and has a P/E ratio of 38.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -22.29.

Headquartered in Texas and founded in 1987, Waste Management, Inc. provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides services that range from collection and disposal to recycling and renewable energy generation.