Oppenheimer Believes Waste Connections (WCN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Waste Connections (WCN), with a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $121.75, close to its 52-week high of $121.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 65.9% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Waste Connections is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $121.90, representing a 1.7% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

Waste Connections’ market cap is currently $31.86B and has a P/E ratio of 140.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 540.05.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 155 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WCN in relation to earlier this year.

Waste Connections, Inc. is an integrated solid waste management services company. It provides waste collection, waste disposal, transfer, and recycling services in the US and Canada.