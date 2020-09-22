Oppenheimer Believes Vericel (VCEL) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Vericel (VCEL), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.40, close to its 52-week high of $19.64.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 50.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vericel is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.75, implying a 32.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Vericel’s market cap is currently $865.2M and has a P/E ratio of 1912.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.04.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee. The Epicel portfolio provide skin replacement for patients who have deep dermal or full thickness burns. The company was founded on March 24, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.