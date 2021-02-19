Oppenheimer Believes Universal Display (OLED) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang assigned a Buy rating to Universal Display (OLED) today and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $237.15, close to its 52-week high of $262.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 65.2% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as QuickLogic, MagnaChip, and Synaptics.

Universal Display has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $234.00, a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Universal Display’s market cap is currently $11.17B and has a P/E ratio of 111.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.06.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode, technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products. The company was founded by Sherwin I. Seligsohn in 1994 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.