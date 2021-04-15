Oppenheimer Believes UnitedHealth (UNH) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn assigned a Buy rating to UnitedHealth (UNH) today and set a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $375.63, close to its 52-week high of $380.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 76.2% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UnitedHealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $400.89, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $394.00 price target.

UnitedHealth’s market cap is currently $355.1B and has a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -21.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 132 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UNH in relation to earlier this year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc. is a diversified healthcare company, offering healthcare coverage and benefits services through UnitedHealthcare, and information and technology-enabled health services through Optum. The company was founded by Richard T. Burke in January 1977 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.