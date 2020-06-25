Oppenheimer Believes United Therapeutics (UTHR) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh assigned a Buy rating to United Therapeutics (UTHR) yesterday and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $121.28, close to its 52-week high of $127.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 50.8% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

United Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $146.29, which is a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Based on United Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $356 million and net profit of $138 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $363 million and had a GAAP net loss of $495 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UTHR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Richard Giltner, a Director at UTHR sold 5,000 shares for a total of $458,750.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. It markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. The firm also involves in the research and development of new indications and delivery devices for its product, and for the organ transplantation-related technologies. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.