Oppenheimer Believes United Therapeutics (UTHR) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on United Therapeutics (UTHR), with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $198.14, close to its 52-week high of $212.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 47.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for United Therapeutics with a $228.25 average price target, which is a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $196.00 price target.

United Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $8.75B and has a P/E ratio of 17.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.79.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. It markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. The firm also involves in the research and development of new indications and delivery devices for its product, and for the organ transplantation-related technologies. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

