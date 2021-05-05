Oppenheimer Believes United Parcel (UPS) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Buy rating to United Parcel (UPS) today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $214.31, close to its 52-week high of $215.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 67.5% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Stericycle.

United Parcel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $206.29, representing a -2.5% downside. In a report issued on April 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

United Parcel’s market cap is currently $186.3B and has a P/E ratio of 46.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 115.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UPS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1907, Georgia-based United Parcel Service, Inc. is the world’s largest package delivery company and a leading provider of global supply chain management solutions. The company also operates one of the largest airlines in the world and has the world’s largest fleet of alternative-powered vehicles. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain and Freight.

Read More on UPS: