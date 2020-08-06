Oppenheimer Believes Turtle Beach (HEAR) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Turtle Beach (HEAR), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.31, close to its 52-week high of $20.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 62.3% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Turtle Beach has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.60.

Based on Turtle Beach’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.01 million and GAAP net loss of $3.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.85 million and had a net profit of $3.06 million.

Turtle Beach Corp. engages in the development, commercialization, and marketing of audio peripherals. It operates through the Headset and HyperSound business segments. The Headset segment offers gaming headset solutions for video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, and mobile and tablet devices. The HyperSound segment refers to a patent-protected sound technology that delivers immersive, directional audio with applications in digital signage and kiosks, consumer electronics, and hearing healthcare. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris and James A. Barnes in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.