Oppenheimer Believes Turtle Beach (HEAR) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Turtle Beach (HEAR), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.61, close to its 52-week high of $15.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 61.2% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Turtle Beach has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.20, a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.90 and a one-year low of $4.05. Currently, Turtle Beach has an average volume of 634.7K.

Turtle Beach Corp. engages in the development, commercialization, and marketing of audio peripherals. It operates through the Headset and HyperSound business segments. The Headset segment offers gaming headset solutions for video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, and mobile and tablet devices. The HyperSound segment refers to a patent-protected sound technology that delivers immersive, directional audio with applications in digital signage and kiosks, consumer electronics, and hearing healthcare. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris and James A. Barnes in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.