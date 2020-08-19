Oppenheimer Believes Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler maintained a Buy rating on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.10, close to its 52-week high of $72.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 53.6% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aptose Biosciences, Homology Medicines, and Fate Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turning Point Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $85.00, representing a 31.9% upside. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $72.03 and a one-year low of $31.30. Currently, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average volume of 358.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TPTX in relation to earlier this year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of precision medicines for cancer and other diseases. It focuses on the design of novel chemical identities for established oncogene drivers with secondary resistant mutations, newly identified disease-driven targets, and potential targets regulating tumor microenvironment and tumor immunity. The company was founded by J. Jean Cui and Y. Peter Li in October 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.