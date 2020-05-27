Oppenheimer Believes Tractor Supply (TSCO) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Tractor Supply (TSCO), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $111.21, close to its 52-week high of $114.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 69.5% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tractor Supply with a $105.14 average price target, which is a -6.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $114.25 and a one-year low of $63.89. Currently, Tractor Supply has an average volume of 1.88M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TSCO in relation to earlier this year.

Tractor Supply Co. engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense. Its product categories includes equine, livestock, pet, and small animal; hardware, truck, towing, and tool; heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. The company was founded by Charles E. Schmidt, Sr. in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.