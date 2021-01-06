Oppenheimer Believes The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Still Has Room to Grow

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 79.2% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and Lumber Liquidators.

The Lovesac Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.00, implying a 29.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The Lovesac Company’s market cap is currently $617M and has a P/E ratio of -359.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LOVE in relation to earlier this year.

The Lovesac Co. is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.