Oppenheimer Believes The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Won’t Stop Here

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 65.9% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, United Natural Foods, and Albertsons Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Estée Lauder Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $281.10, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $291.00 price target.

Based on The Estée Lauder Companies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.56 billion and net profit of $523 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.9 billion and had a net profit of $595 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Rose Marie Bravo, a Director at EL sold 2,906 shares for a total of $697,585.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estée Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.