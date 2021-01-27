Oppenheimer Believes Texas Instruments (TXN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Texas Instruments (TXN), with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $171.47, close to its 52-week high of $175.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 79.0% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

Texas Instruments has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $172.30, implying a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Based on Texas Instruments’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.82 billion and net profit of $1.35 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.77 billion and had a net profit of $1.43 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TXN in relation to earlier this year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture semiconductor solutions for analog and digital embedded and application processing. It operates through the following segments: Analog, and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson and Eugene McDermott in 1930and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.