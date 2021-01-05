Oppenheimer Believes Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Won’t Stop Here

Catie Powers- January 4, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.37, close to its 52-week high of $20.18.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 47.4% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BlueCity Holdings, Yalla Group, and Iqiyi.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group with a $19.50 average price target, implying a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s market cap is currently $32.28B and has a P/E ratio of 54.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment services. It offers one-stop music services and solutions for smart devices, creating a complete music entertainment ecosystem. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts