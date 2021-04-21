Oppenheimer Believes TE Connectivity (TEL) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Buy rating to TE Connectivity (TEL) today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $128.39, close to its 52-week high of $136.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TE Connectivity with a $139.64 average price target, which is a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $136.01 and a one-year low of $63.55. Currently, TE Connectivity has an average volume of 1.83M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TEL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Steven Merkt, the President of TEL sold 142,545 shares for a total of $18,605,958.

Switzerland-based TE Connectivity Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions. The company, which was founded in 2000, operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.