Oppenheimer Believes T Mobile US (TMUS) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US (TMUS) yesterday and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $128.48, close to its 52-week high of $135.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 68.7% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Mobile US is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $160.73, a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Based on T Mobile US’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.34 billion and net profit of $750 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.88 billion and had a net profit of $751 million.

Founded in 1994, T-Mobile US, Inc., a wireless network operator, provides wireless communications services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.