Oppenheimer Believes Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group (SIVB) on August 31. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $259.73, close to its 52-week high of $270.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 59.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Svb Financial Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $262.92, a 0.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $297.00 price target.

Based on Svb Financial Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $807 million and net profit of $136 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $844 million and had a net profit of $318 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SIVB in relation to earlier this year.

SVB Financial Group is a financial, and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment is comprised of results primarily from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and the debt fund investments. The SVB Private segment is the private banking division, which provides a range of personal financial solutions for consumers. The SVB Capital segment is the venture capital investment arm of SVB Financial Group, which focuses primarily on funds management. The company was founded in Robert Medearis and Bill Biggerstaff 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.