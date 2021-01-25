Oppenheimer Believes Sunrun (RUN) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to Sunrun (RUN) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.39, close to its 52-week high of $100.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 76.6% and a 64.4% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Sunrun has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.04, representing a -7.4% downside. In a report issued on January 12, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

Based on Sunrun’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $210 million and net profit of $37.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $216 million and had a net profit of $28.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 139 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RUN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SunRun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. It also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.