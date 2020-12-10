Oppenheimer Believes Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.06, close to its 52-week high of $17.89.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 56.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spero Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.00.

Based on Spero Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4 million and GAAP net loss of $18.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.64 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.72 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SPRO in relation to earlier this year.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.