Oppenheimer Believes S&P Global (SPGI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on S&P Global (SPGI). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $380.08, close to its 52-week high of $389.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 84.8% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for S&P Global with a $423.14 average price target, implying a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $437.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $389.43 and a one-year low of $281.07. Currently, S&P Global has an average volume of 1.49M.

S&P Global, Inc. provides transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Platts and S&P Dow Jones Indices.

