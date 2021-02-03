Oppenheimer Believes Sony (SNE) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Sony (SNE), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $99.24, close to its 52-week high of $105.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 65.7% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Sony has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $105.00 and a one-year low of $50.94. Currently, Sony has an average volume of 1.03M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sony Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and All Others. The Game and Network Services segment deals with gaming machines, software and network services. The Music segment produces and publishes music and provides image media platforms. The Pictures segment handles film production, television program creation, and media networks. The Home Entertainment and Sound segment offers LCD televisions, home audio, Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, and memory-based portable audio devices. The Imaging Products and Solutions segment provides digital imaging products, professional solutions, and medical goods. The Mobile Communications segment deals with mobile phones and internet services businesses. The Semiconductors segment provides image sensors and camera modules. The Financial Services segment manages the life insurance and non-life insurance operations and banking business. The All Other segment includes personal computer (PC) business, overseas Blu-ray Disc, DVD and CD manufacturing, and battery business. The company was founded by Akio Morita and Masaru Ibuka on May 7, 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.