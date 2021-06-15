Oppenheimer Believes Solar Capital (SLRC) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn maintained a Buy rating on Solar Capital (SLRC) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.32, close to its 52-week high of $19.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Penn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 88.9% success rate. Penn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and Trinity Capital, Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Solar Capital with a $19.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Solar Capital’s market cap is currently $827.5M and has a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.96.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-ened, externally managerd, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in in privately held U.S. middle-market companies. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded on November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.