Oppenheimer Believes Solar Capital (SLRC) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to Solar Capital (SLRC) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.14, close to its 52-week high of $20.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 68.2% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

Solar Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.33, a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Solar Capital’s market cap is currently $811.8M and has a P/E ratio of -151.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.93.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-ened, externally managerd, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in in privately held U.S. middle-market companies. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded on November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.