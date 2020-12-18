Oppenheimer Believes Snap-on (SNA) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Snap-on (SNA), with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $171.16, close to its 52-week high of $183.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 64.4% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Snap-on with a $159.20 average price target.

Based on Snap-on’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion and net profit of $180 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $986 million and had a net profit of $165 million.

Snap-On, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. It operates through following segments: Commercial and Industrial Group; Snap-On Tools Group; Repair Systems and Information Group; and Financial Services. The Commercial and Industrial Group segment consists of business operations that serve the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets. The Snap-On Tools Group segment includes business operations primarily serving vehicle service and repair technicians through worldwide mobile tool distribution channel. The Repair System and Information Group segment serves other professionals vehicle repair customers, primarily owners and managers of independent repair shops and original equipment manufacturer dealerships through direct and distributor channels. The Financial Services segment comprises of installment sales and lease contracts arising from franchisees’ customers, and business loans and vehicle leases to franchisees. The company was founded by Joseph Johnson and William Seidemann in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, WI.