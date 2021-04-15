Oppenheimer Believes Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.19, close to its 52-week high of $22.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Penn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 80.0% success rate. Penn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Trinity Capital, Inc., Capital Southwest, and Golub Capital Bdc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sixth Street Specialty Lending with a $22.90 average price target.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s market cap is currently $1.57B and has a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TSLX in relation to earlier this year.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company, which focuses on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment comprises first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity, and other investments. The company was founded in July 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.