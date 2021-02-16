Oppenheimer Believes Service International (SCI) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Buy rating to Service International (SCI) today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.12, close to its 52-week high of $54.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 64.4% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Stericycle, H&R Block, and Cintas.

Service International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.75.

The company has a one-year high of $54.67 and a one-year low of $33.93. Currently, Service International has an average volume of 774.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization, and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.