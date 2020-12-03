Oppenheimer Believes Semtech (SMTC) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer assigned a Buy rating to Semtech (SMTC) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.90, close to its 52-week high of $70.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 77.3% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Semtech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $73.00, representing a 7.4% upside. In a report issued on November 30, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Based on Semtech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $144 million and net profit of $16.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $137 million and had a net profit of $2.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.