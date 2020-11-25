Oppenheimer Believes Semtech (SMTC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Semtech (SMTC), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.73, close to its 52-week high of $70.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 77.3% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Semtech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.00.

Based on Semtech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $144 million and net profit of $16.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $137 million and had a net profit of $2.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMTC in relation to earlier this year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.