Oppenheimer Believes Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Silvan Tuerkcan maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics (SGEN) yesterday and set a price target of $146.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $136.87, close to its 52-week high of $136.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 61.5% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seattle Genetics with a $129.00 average price target, implying a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $136.98 and a one-year low of $62.91. Currently, Seattle Genetics has an average volume of 1.17M.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.