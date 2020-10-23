Oppenheimer Believes Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Seattle Genetics (SGEN), with a price target of $213.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $200.66, close to its 52-week high of $213.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 39.9% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seattle Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $194.00, implying a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $204.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $213.94 and a one-year low of $90.57. Currently, Seattle Genetics has an average volume of 940.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SGEN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jean Liu, the GC of SGEN bought 9,954 shares for a total of $366,019.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SGEN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jean Liu, the GC of SGEN bought 9,954 shares for a total of $366,019.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

