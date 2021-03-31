Oppenheimer Believes Republic Services (RSG) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Republic Services (RSG), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $100.43, close to its 52-week high of $103.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 65.3% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Republic Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Republic Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.57 billion and net profit of $235 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.58 billion and had a net profit of $289 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arizona-based Republic Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers.