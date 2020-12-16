Oppenheimer Believes Regal Beloit (RBC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Regal Beloit (RBC), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $118.30, close to its 52-week high of $124.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 64.3% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regal Beloit is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $135.00, representing a 16.2% upside. In a report issued on December 8, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $145.00 price target.

Based on Regal Beloit’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $758 million and net profit of $65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $772 million and had a net profit of $49.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RBC in relation to earlier this year.

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems produces medium and large motors, commercial and industrial equipment, generator, and custom drives and systems. The Climate Solutions segment offers small motors, controls, and air moving solutions serving markets including residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters and commercial refrigeration. The Power Transmission Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and services belt and chain drives, helical and worm gearing, mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, modular plastic belts, conveying chains and components, hydraulic pump drives, large open gearing, and specialty mechanical products serving markets including beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, aerospace, and general industrial. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.