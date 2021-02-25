Oppenheimer Believes Regal Beloit (RBC) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Buy rating to Regal Beloit (RBC) today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $137.32, close to its 52-week high of $146.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 66.8% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Regal Beloit with a $152.00 average price target, implying a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $155.00 price target.

Based on Regal Beloit’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $781 million and net profit of $50.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $738 million and had a net profit of $36.7 million.

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems produces medium and large motors, commercial and industrial equipment, generator, and custom drives and systems. The Climate Solutions segment offers small motors, controls, and air moving solutions serving markets including residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters and commercial refrigeration. The Power Transmission Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and services belt and chain drives, helical and worm gearing, mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, modular plastic belts, conveying chains and components, hydraulic pump drives, large open gearing, and specialty mechanical products serving markets including beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, aerospace, and general industrial. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.