Oppenheimer Believes Quantum (QMCO) Won’t Stop Here

Quantum (QMCO) received a Buy rating and a $11.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst George Iwanyc today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.96, close to its 52-week high of $9.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.9% and a 57.4% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ceragon Networks, and Juniper Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quantum is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.33.

The company has a one-year high of $9.15 and a one-year low of $1.26. Currently, Quantum has an average volume of 383.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QMCO in relation to earlier this year.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.