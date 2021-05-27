Oppenheimer Believes Quantum (QMCO) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, George Iwanyc from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Quantum (QMCO), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.82, close to its 52-week high of $9.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is ranked #524 out of 7535 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quantum is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00, representing a 34.2% upside. In a report released today, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.47 and a one-year low of $3.59. Currently, Quantum has an average volume of 359.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QMCO in relation to earlier this year.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.