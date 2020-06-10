Oppenheimer Believes Purple Innovation (PRPL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Purple Innovation (PRPL), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.31, close to its 52-week high of $16.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 73.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Purple Innovation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.50, implying a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Purple Innovation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $122 million and net profit of $8.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $83.65 million and had a GAAP net loss of $130K.

Purple Innovation, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of mattresses, cushions, pillows, and other comfort products. The firm uses Hyper-Elastic Polymer technology. Its products include mattresses, new purple mattress, original purple mattress, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony M. Pearce in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.