Oppenheimer Believes Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn maintained a Buy rating on Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.08, close to its 52-week high of $14.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Penn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 77.3% success rate. Penn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Trinity Capital, Inc., and Gladstone Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Owl Rock Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.65, a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $14.64 and a one-year low of $11.12. Currently, Owl Rock Capital has an average volume of 1.21M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORCC in relation to earlier this year.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. It focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defences, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials. The fund provides financing in the form of senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and a lesser extent, equity-related securities and warrants for growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, re-financings and recapitalizations. Its investment size ranging from $20 to $250 million and it also acts as a lead investor.